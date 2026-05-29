VIDEO: 'Emotional' Vaibhav Suryavanshi Throws Helmet In Dugout After Missing Out On Century In IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his red hot form in IPL 2026 with yet another stunning batting display in Mullanpur. With his side struggling in the Qualifier 2, Suryavanshi produced a knock for the ages, smashing 96 off just 47 balls. It was the third time in 4 games that Vaibhav missed out on a century, and he threw his helmet in the dugout in disappointment.

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Mullanpur crowd gives standing ovation

As Vaibhav walked off the pitch, the Mullanpur crowd stood up in appreciation for the 15-year-old's batting. Unlike his exploits this season, the left-hander had to play a more measured innings with his side losing wickets at regular intervals. He scored more than half of his team's runs at the time of his dismissal, single handedly keeping them in the contest.

It was the third time this season that Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed in the 90s. The 15-year-old scored 93 off 38 against LSG, followed by a 97 against Sunrisers in the Eliminator. On Friday, he smashed 96, missing out on another deserved ton. Suryavanshi was visibly disappointed, smashing his helmet into the dugout. +