VIDEO: Shubman Gill Gifts Unreleased Branded Shoes To Punjab Cricket Team & Staff For Their Performance In Vijay Hazare Trophy | X

Mumbai, February 19: Indian opener and Captain Shubman Gill gave another reason to the fans to admire him, not just for his batting but for his leadership and humility. The young Indian sensation made a special return to his home team, which is the Punjab Cricket Team for a one-off Ranji Trophy match last month, where the Indian skipper spent some quality moments with the team. He also gave a special gift to the team players and other members of the squad.

The Punjab Cricket Association shared a video on social media, showing the remarkable gesture from Shubman towards the team and the staff. The video shows Shubman's return to the squad at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Shubman Gill shared lessons and experiences with the players and the support staff from his cricketing journey. The teammates described the interaction as inspiring and motivating for the young players who are aiming to grow in the domestic format.

Gill also presented the squad a token of appreciation for their performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and gifted them unreleased Nike shoes. The gesture reflects Gill's gratitude and team first mindset.

The Punjab Cricket Association expressed gratitude and thanked Shubman Gill for his gesture. The Cricket association shared a video on its official media account and said:

"We were delighted to welcome one of our very own, @ShubmanGill, back to the Punjab team for a one-off Ranji appearance last month. Shubman spent quality time with the squad, sharing valuable lessons and advice from his journey and surprising both players and support staff with thoughtful gifts for their performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. A gesture that reflects not just gratitude, but true leadership. PCA is proud to see one of our own giving back. It is moments like these that inspire the next generation, the right way."

Shubman also signed the shoes personally and presented it to the players. He also thanked the support staff for the special arrangements and also the brand. He gifted the team the Nike Airforce 1 shoes, especially made for India, which are not yet released or launched in the market and the Punjab Cricket Team players became the first to get their hands on these shoes.