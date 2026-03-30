VIDEO: Shubman Gill Flaunts ₹2.8 Cr Blue Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster In Chandigarh Before PBKS Clash In IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill will begin his IPL 2026 at his home ground when the team takes on Punjab Kings on Tuesday. Gill was spotted driving his sleek blue Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster convertible. The car is a recent addition to Gill's car collection and is worth a massive ₹2.8 crore.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Gill can be seen in the driver's seat wearing sunglasses driving a cyan blue Mercedes. A man can be pictured getting onto the convertible and they drove away.

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Shubman Gill has added a touch of high-performance luxury to his garage with the Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster, a striking convertible that blends speed with sophistication. Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, the SL55 delivers blistering acceleration while maintaining the premium comfort expected from Mercedes-AMG.

Known for its sleek design and cutting-edge tech, the roadster stands out as both a performance machine and a status symbol. Reports suggest Gill’s model is priced at around ₹2.3–₹2.9 crore in India, making it one of the most exclusive additions to his car collection.

Gill is a fan of Mercedes and has multiple vehicles from the manufacturer in his personal collection. Alongside his Roadster, the India Test and ODI captain also boasts of an AMG G63 and the Maybach GLS 600. He also owns a Range Rover Velar and a Mahindra Thar, the latter gifted for his 2021 Australia tour performance