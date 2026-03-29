Hardik Pandya Gifts Chauffeur-Driven Luxury Worth ₹1.7 Crore To Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Purchases India's 1st-Ever Mercedes V-Class | Photos

Hardik Pandya has made yet another splurge on an automobile ahead of the IPL 2026. After flaunting his Ferrari 12Cilindri following his T20 World Cup success, he has now gifted omnipresent girlfriend Mahieka Sharma a Mercedes V-Class. The luxury SUV costs a whopping ₹1.7 Crore and is best known for a chauffer-driven experience.

"Auto Hangar proudly delivers India’s first Mercedes-Benz V-Class to @hardikpandya93 & @mahiekasharma A true milestone! A truly special delivery!" the dealership wrote in its caption.

Unlike the flashy supercars often associated with celebrities, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class is built for those who prefer to sit back and be driven. With plush reclining seats, ambient lighting, and limousine-like space, the vehicle transforms every journey into a first-class travel experience.

This makes Pandya’s gift less about speed and more about comfort, privacy, and effortless luxury, a subtle yet thoughtful shift in style.

Hardik Pandya's car collection reflects a mix of ultra-luxury and high-performance machines, with the Lamborghini Huracán EVO previously being one of the most expensive cars he owns at around ₹3–4 crore. His collection includes Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-AMG G63, Range Rover Vogue and Audi A6. Ferrari 12Cilindri would undoubtedly be the crown jewel of his collection.