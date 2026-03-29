Hardik Pandya's New Ferrari 12Cilindri Seen Struggling To Cross A Speed Breaker On Mumbai Road- Video Viral

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A new viral video from Mumbai has sparked debate among car enthusiasts after Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya was spotted carefully driving his ultra-exclusive Ferrari 12Cilindri over a speed breaker. The clip highlights a reality many luxury car owners in India face, world-class supercars navigating less-than-perfect road conditions.

Viral moment

The widely shared video shows the low-ground-clearance Ferrari approaching a speed breaker with extreme caution. Instead of driving straight across, the car moves diagonally, a technique commonly used by supercar drivers to prevent the vehicle’s underbody from scraping the road.

While the maneuver may look dramatic, it reflects a practical necessity. High-performance sports cars are engineered for smooth racetracks and highways, making uneven speed bumps and unpredictable road surfaces particularly challenging in cities like Mumbai.

The clip quickly triggered online discussions about whether ultra-luxury performance cars are truly suited for everyday Indian driving conditions.

When luxury meets local infrastructure

India’s road infrastructure often includes steep or uneven speed breakers, sudden elevation changes, and crowded streets, factors that can become obstacles for low-slung vehicles designed primarily for performance and aerodynamics.

Supercars such as the Ferrari 12Cilindri typically feature minimal ground clearance to enhance stability at high speeds. However, this same design can make routine city driving stressful, even for experienced drivers.

A grand delivery with traditional touch

Pandya’s Ferrari had already captured attention when it first arrived at his residence. A separate video showed a traditional puja ceremony being performed for the new car by his partner, adding a distinctly Indian cultural element to the luxury purchase.

The earlier footage also revealed glimpses of the car’s premium cabin, advanced digital cockpit, and driver-focused interior layout, combining modern technology with handcrafted luxury.

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Inside the Ferrari 12Cilindri

The Ferrari 12Cilindri represents a modern homage to the brand’s iconic front-engine grand tourers. Inspired by legendary classics like the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona, the model features a long sculpted bonnet, sleek Berlinetta styling, and aggressive aerodynamic detailing.

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At its heart lies a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine, a configuration becoming increasingly rare as the automotive industry shifts toward hybrid and electric powertrains. The engine produces breathtaking performance while preserving the signature sound and character Ferrari enthusiasts admire.

The car accelerates from 0–100 km/h in just a few seconds and is engineered to deliver both track-level performance and grand-touring comfort.