Video: Shreyas Iyer In Splits As Akash Anand Celebrates Star Batter's Wicket Wildly In T20 Mumbai League

Akash Anand and Shreyas Iyer. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India star and Mumbai Falcons captain Shreyas Iyer couldn't stop laughing as NaMo Bandra Blasters' Akash Anand celebrated wildly after taking his catch in the T20 Mumbai League semi-final on June 10, Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The dismissal occurred in the eighth over of the innings sent down by Sagarr Chhabariaa as Iyer looked to play the ball on the on-side. Anand overcame a collision and took the catch with relative ease, sending him to a wild celebration. With Bandra Blasters defending a modest total of 131, the wicket was a crucial moment for them as it reduced the Proteas to 69/3.

Watch the video here:

Despite Iyer falling for 1, it didn't stop the falcons from winning as Ishan Mulchandani played a match-winning knock of 52 off 34 deliveries. Akash Parkar also chipped in with an crucial 32 off 20 deliveries.

Shreyas Iyer had also got out for a single during IPL 2025 final

Iyer, meanwhile, perished for the same score in the crucial IPL 2025 final game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the Punjab King chasing a stiff 191 for victory in the final and the skipper falling cheaply, the franchise fell short by six runs.

It meant that the Royal Challengers had been crowned IPL champions for the first time.