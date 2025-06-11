 Video: Shreyas Iyer In Splits As Akash Anand Celebrates Star Batter's Wicket Wildly In T20 Mumbai League
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Shreyas Iyer In Splits As Akash Anand Celebrates Star Batter's Wicket Wildly In T20 Mumbai League

Video: Shreyas Iyer In Splits As Akash Anand Celebrates Star Batter's Wicket Wildly In T20 Mumbai League

Team India star and Mumbai Falcons captain Shreyas Iyer couldn't stop laughing as NaMo Bandra Blasters' Akash Anand celebrated wildly after taking his catch in the T20 Mumbai League semi-final on June 10, Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
Akash Anand and Shreyas Iyer. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India star and Mumbai Falcons captain Shreyas Iyer couldn't stop laughing as NaMo Bandra Blasters' Akash Anand celebrated wildly after taking his catch in the T20 Mumbai League semi-final on June 10, Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Read Also
'He Was Outstanding Throughout...': Brad Haddin Reveals Shreyas Iyer's Game Plan Deviation During...
article-image

The dismissal occurred in the eighth over of the innings sent down by Sagarr Chhabariaa as Iyer looked to play the ball on the on-side. Anand overcame a collision and took the catch with relative ease, sending him to a wild celebration. With Bandra Blasters defending a modest total of 131, the wicket was a crucial moment for them as it reduced the Proteas to 69/3.

Watch the video here:

Despite Iyer falling for 1, it didn't stop the falcons from winning as Ishan Mulchandani played a match-winning knock of 52 off 34 deliveries. Akash Parkar also chipped in with an crucial 32 off 20 deliveries.

FPJ Shorts
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam, Other Accused Kept In Different Cells Of Shillong Police Station
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam, Other Accused Kept In Different Cells Of Shillong Police Station
Uttar Pradesh News: Court Sentences 6 Individuals To Life Imprisonment For 2005 Murder Over Panchayat Poll Dispute In Ladam Mankheda Village
Uttar Pradesh News: Court Sentences 6 Individuals To Life Imprisonment For 2005 Murder Over Panchayat Poll Dispute In Ladam Mankheda Village
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore Parekh Aluminex Bank Fraud Case
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore Parekh Aluminex Bank Fraud Case
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture

Shreyas Iyer had also got out for a single during IPL 2025 final

Iyer, meanwhile, perished for the same score in the crucial IPL 2025 final game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the Punjab King chasing a stiff 191 for victory in the final and the skipper falling cheaply, the franchise fell short by six runs.

It meant that the Royal Challengers had been crowned IPL champions for the first time.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Leroy Sane Set To Join Galatasaray On Three-Year Deal, Medical Tonight In Istanbul: Reports

Leroy Sane Set To Join Galatasaray On Three-Year Deal, Medical Tonight In Istanbul: Reports

Kagiso Rabada Becomes Victim Of 'Oops Moment' While Fielding In SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final; Watch...

Kagiso Rabada Becomes Victim Of 'Oops Moment' While Fielding In SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final; Watch...

'I Still Don’t Get It': Rohit Sharma Reflects On Confusion Over Viral Labubu Dolls

'I Still Don’t Get It': Rohit Sharma Reflects On Confusion Over Viral Labubu Dolls

Video: Marco Jansen Holds On To Juggling Catch As South Africa Get Steve Smith's Wicket In 2025 WTC...

Video: Marco Jansen Holds On To Juggling Catch As South Africa Get Steve Smith's Wicket In 2025 WTC...

Pic: Chris Gayle Spotted Enjoying WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa At Lord's Cricket...

Pic: Chris Gayle Spotted Enjoying WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa At Lord's Cricket...