Video: Shah Rukh Khan Embraces Gautam Gambhir, Blows 'Flying Kiss' For Harshit Rana After KKR Win IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was over the moon but looked a bit subdued in his celebrations due to his ill health as he kissed and hugged every player from his team after they won IPL 2024 following a crushing 8-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final played at Chepauk on Sunday night. This was also KKR's 3rd IPL title after 2012 and 2014.

SRK, who was admitted to the hospital in Ahmedabad due to dehydration after KKR's win over SRH in Qualifier 1, went up to team mentor Gautam Gambhir and gave him a big kiss on his forehead after the win.

The Bollywood superstar then went around meeting all the KKR players, support staff members and coach Chandrakant Pandit to congratulate them with hugs.

Flying kiss for Harshit

He was also seen blowing a flying kiss on camera while congratulating KKR pacer Harshit Rana, who was fined earlier in the tournament for his infamous celebration during the league stage.

How KKR outplayed SRH

The Kolkata Knight Riders secured their third championship in the Indian Premier League with a dominant eight-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a heavily one-sided final held here on Sunday.

After conceding the toss, KKR displayed a precise performance with the ball to dismiss SRH for 113, marking the lowest-ever total in an IPL title match.

Chasing the target of 114, KKR comfortably reached the goal with a surplus of 57 deliveries. Venkatesh Iyer concluded the innings unbeaten at 52 from 26 balls.

Mitchell Starc (2/14), Andre Russell (3/19), and Harshit Rana (2/24) emerged as the standout bowlers for the Knight Riders, while SRH failed to rise to the occasion in the crucial match.