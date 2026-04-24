VIDEO: Sachin Tendulkar Poses For Selfies With Mumbai Police During 53rd Birthday Celebrations

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 53rd birthday by stepping out of his residence to cut a cake with fans who gathered outside to wish him. The cricket legend interacted warmly with supporters. Fondly known as the 'God of Cricket', Sachin was seen clicking selfies with Mumbai Police in a heart-warming gesture by the former India star.

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Outside his residence, several policemen were deployed to ensure safe birthday celebrations. Tendulkar spent a few moments interacting with fans, waving, smiling, and expressing gratitude. The celebration reflected the deep bond he shares with cricket lovers, many of whom regard him as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. He later posed for selfies with Mumbai Police, in a heartwarming gesture, thanking them for their support.

The simple cake-cutting ceremony outside his residence added a personal touch to the occasion, once again showing why Sachin Tendulkar remains one of the most beloved sporting figures in the country.

Maharashtra CM extends birthday wishes to Sachin Tendulkar

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended warm wishes to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on his 53rd birthday on Friday, hailing him as the 'Pride of India' and a true inspiration.

Taking to social media platform X, Fadnavis wrote, “Heartiest Birthday wishes to the ‘Pride of India’, the true Bharat Ratna, and the master blaster, Sachin Tendulkar! Your dedication and humility are the greatest inspiration.”