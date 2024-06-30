Video: Rohit Sharma Struts Like WWE Superstar Ric Flair To Collect T20 World Cup Trophy

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was arguably a happy man as he helped the Men in Blue break their ICC trophy drought on Saturday in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa in Barbados. When the chance to collect the trophy came along, the 37-year-old walked towards it like former WWE Superstar Ric Flair.

After a lean few T20 World Cups over the years, Rohit has been one of the chief architects of India's landmark win. The classy right-handed batter struck three half-centuries in the tournament, including two vital ones against England and Australia. With 257 runs, he is the 2nd highest run-getter behind Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

"It's very hard to put it in words" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20Is following the win, revealed that he needed the win badly after years of heartbreak and stated that he will forever remember this moment.

"I wanted this badly. It's very hard to put it in words because that moment, I don't want to say what I was thinking and what was going in my mind, but it was a very emotional moment personally for me. I wish I could capture that moment myself but not really, you can't do that but I will always remember that."

In the process, Team India also became the first side to lift the T20 World Cup trophy without losing a game.