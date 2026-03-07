VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Requests Police Not To Hit Fans Despite Being Mobbed At Shivaji Park During IPL 2026 Practice

Rohit Sharma was back in training at Shivaji Park as he gears up for IPL 2026. Making his way back from the nets, the former India captain was mobbed by a horde of fans with police and private security escorting him through. In a viral video, Rohit can be seen asking the policeman not to hit the fans with lathi in a heartwarming gesture.

Rohit sweat hard in the nets, playing an array of shots under the scorching heat. The Mumbai Indians star was training with a KKR bowler in the nets alongside long-time teammate and coach Abhishek Nayar. Nayar incidentally is the head coach of KKR for the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

Rohit has worked on his fitness since announcing his retirement from Test cricket. The former India captain remains active only in ODIs and with Abhishek Nayar has shed a lot of weight in a bid to prolong his career.

The IPL 2026 season will be Rohit's final IPL season before the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. As per reports, the 38-year-old wants to play full matches and not be used an impact player anymore.