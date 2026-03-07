Awkward Scenes! Hardik Pandya Introduces Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma To Coach Gautam Gambhir In Viral Video

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma have been inseparable during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Sharma has been a constant travel companion with the Indian all-rounder, watching games from the stands. On Thursday, she was at the Wankhede with Hardik's son Agastya. Later, Hardik introduced her to coach Gautam Gambhir at the airport in what seemed like an awkward interaction.

In a viral video at the Mumbai airport, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma were together with Gautam Gambhir just walked ahead. Pandya tapped Gambhir and introduced him to his partner, who greeted her with a side hug. The entire meet up seemed forced and awkward as pointed out by netizens online.