VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Gets Off Team Bus In A Hurry After Forgetting Something In Hotel Room Ahead Of GT Vs MI Clash | X

Mumbai, April 20: Team India cricketer and former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has a habit of forgetting things. There have been instances that he has forgotten several important things, such as his passport, tablet, ear pods and many other such things. Another such incident has come to light when Rohit Sharma got off the team bus moments before they were leaving for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans.

The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that Rohit Sharma boarded the team bus, however, he got off the bus in a rush after he realised that he has forgotten something inside his hotel room. The players had to wait in the team bus until Rohit Sharma returned.

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After sometime Rohit Sharma returned to the bus after taking with him what he forgot in the hotel room and the bus moved after his return.

A social media user shared the video on social media with the caption, "Rohit Sharma and his habit of forgetting things. Rohit Sharma forgot something in his hotel room, so he got down from the team bus to have it brought to him. After that, he came back onto the bus while the team was heading to the NMS Stadium for the match."

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Anushka Compared To Rohit Sharma

Earlier, Anushka Sharma forgot her mobile phone at the airport while she was traveling with Virat Kohli. A person returned the phone to her and Virat was surprised as she forgot her mobile phone. The incident went viral on social media and the internet started comparing her with Rohit Sharma as he is infamous for forgetting things.