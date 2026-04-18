VIDEO: Rishabh Pant REACTS In Pain, Hugs Yuzvendra Chahal As He Jokingly Presses His Injured Elbow Ahead Of PBKS Vs LSG Clash

Rishabh Pant REACTS In Pain, Hugs Yuzvendra Chahal As He Jokingly Presses His Injured Elbow | X

New Chandigarh, April 18: A video went viral on social media in which Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant and Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were involved in a light-hearted moment. The video went viral on social media ahead of PBKS Vs LSG Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Viral Video

The video was shared on social media on the official account of Punjab Kings as the LSG players reached the stadium in Mullanpur ahead of their clash. The LSG players were seen meeting and greeting the PBKS players inside the stadium during their practice session. However, the moment occurred when Chahal saw Pant inspecting the pitch.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pant Hugs Chahal

Chahal quietly approaches Rishabh from behind and then presses his injured elbow after which Pant reacts in pain. He was shocked, but hugged after he saw that it was Chahal who was joking with him.

The video went viral on social media and the video showed the fun moments between the players and the support staff of the rival teams after they met on the ground ahead of their clash.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rishabh Pant Injury

Rishabh Pant sustained serious injury during their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Wednesday (April 15). Rishabh Pant was hit on his elbow on a short ball from Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood. Pant had to take a long walk back to the pavilion after experience immense pain due to the injury.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Practice In the Nets

He is still recovering from the injury and is seen wearing a band aid around his elbow. A video also went viral on social media in which Rishabh Pant was seen trying his hands on batting in the nets despite the injury.