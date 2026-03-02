VIDEO: Rinku Singh Walks Away With Sanju Samson's Bat In Hilarious Drinks Break Moment During IND VS WI T20 WC26 Match

Sanju Samson was left without his biggest weapon in a hilarious moment in the IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 match in Kolkata. Samson held India's chase together with a record 97 at the Eden Gardens. It was the Kerala batter's heroics that powered India to victory, sealing their place in the semi-final.

During the drinks break, Samson was offered drinks by substitutes Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav. Sanju, exhausted handed Rinku his bat as he used a towel to dry himself. Sanju then turned to speak to Kuldeep as Rinku walked back nonchalantly, holding Samson's bat. The Kerala batter then called him back, hilariously pleading him to return him his blade.

Sanju Samson blasted a scintillating 97 not out to help India book their place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. Chasing 196, Samson stayed unbeaten to power his side home in arguably one of the greatest innings by an Indian in World Cup run chases.

As the winning runs were struck, Samson sank to his knees in an emotional celebration, acknowledging the moment and the magnitude of his match-winning performance. He walked back to a standing ovation from the crowd and the dugout, with 'Vande Mataram' playing in the background.

As for Rinku, his commitment to Indian team has to be acknowledge. Singh had left the Indian camp to meet his ailing father in Delhi and made it back before the game against Zimbabwe. He then attended his father's funeral and returned to the squad a day after. And while Rinku did not feature in either game, he was actively cheering from the bench, often running out with drinks and advice from the staff to the players.