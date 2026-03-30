VIDEO: Rinku Singh Playfully Snatches & Walks Off With Hardik Pandya's Bat After KKR Vs MI IPL 2026 Clash At Wankhede

Rinku Singh Playfully Snatches & Walks Off With Hardik Pandya's Bat After KKR Vs MI IPL 2026 Clash At Wankhede | X

Mumbai, March 30: Indian cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Rinku Singh has a fetish of checking out other players' bats. There have been instances when he has asked Virat Kohli and other senior players to give him their bats. In another such incident, Rinku was caught on camera in a light-hearted moment involving Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya after the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The video of the playful incident is being widely shared on social media.

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Playful Incident

The viral video shows that Rinku Singh snatched away the bat from Hardik Pandya and playfully walked off with it. The incident occurred after the match when the players were shaking hands with each other. When Hardik Pandya shook hands with Rinku Singh, he took the bat from Hardik and walked off.

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Video Viral

The viral video was posted on social media handle with the caption, "Rinku Singh is a proper bat lover. Last time, he took the bat from Rohit Sharma. And this time, the moment the match ended, he shook hands with Hardik Pandya and casually walked away with the bat."

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Social Media Reacts

The internet users also came up with hilarious reactions after the video hit the internet. A user said, "Bro only take bats not batting tips." Another said, "Rinku’s on a bat-shopping spree again." A user also said, "Rinku sayad bat collection karke museum kholega after his retirement."

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Another user said, "I think he opened a bat selling shop in his hometown." The short video did not show Rinku Singh returning the bat to Hardik Pandya and the users are speculating that the he took the bat along with him.

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Asks Bat From Virat Kohli

Earlier, a video went viral on social media in which Rinku Singh is seen asking for a bat from Indian batting star Virat Kohli. The viral video showed that Virat first denied claiming that he had gifted him a bat before, to which Rinku said that it broke. However, Kohli gave him another bat from his cricket kit and Rinku was seen happy after getting the gift.