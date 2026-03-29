In another major injury scare for the Kolkata Knight Riders, captain Ajinkya Rahane left the field during the MI vs KKR game on Sunday. Rahane went down in pain and had the physios rush to him, before being helped off the ground. Rahane made his way to the dressing room to receive treatment, with Rinku Singh to lead in his behalf.
Another Injury Blow To KKR? Captain Ajinkya Rahane Walks Off The Field, Rinku Singh To Stand-In At Wankhede | VIDEO
In another major injury scare for the Kolkata Knight Riders, captain Ajinkya Rahane left the field during the MI vs KKR game on Sunday. Rahane went down in pain and had the physios rush to him, before being helped off the ground. Rahane made his way to the dressing room to receive treatment, with Rinku Singh to lead in his behalf.
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, March 29, 2026, 10:00 PM IST