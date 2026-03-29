'Leading From The Front': Ajinkya Rahane Slams Stunning Half-Century Against Mumbai Indians At 'Home Ground' Wankhede | VIDEO

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane has kicked off the IPL 2026 season with a bang on his home ground Wankhede. Facing the star-studded Mumbai Indians, the former India captain smashed a 27-ball half-century to put his side on top in their first game of the season. Rahane played some elegant shots and hit as many as five sixes during his stay at the crease.

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In a change from last season, Ajinkya Rahane moved himself to the top of the order partnering the explosive Finn Allen. Playing at his home ground, the 37-year-old was at his very best, using the pace of the bowlers to get going early on.

Rahane got off the mark with a six over mid-wicket off Trent Boult and did not look back. Making full use of the field restrictions, the former India captain matched Allen as they put on a half-century stand in just 4 overs.

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It was his 6th half-century against Mumbai Indians in IPL cricket. Rahane has never lost to MI when he has scored a fifty and that would be positive signs for KKR.