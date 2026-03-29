Ajinkya Rahane, Finn Allen Destroy Hardik Pandya, Smash 25 Runs Of His Over In MI VS KKR Clash

Hardik Pandya was taken to the cleaners as Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a flyer in their clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Bowling the 4th over, Pandya was hit to all parts of the ground by KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen as they picked up 25 runs from his over.
Hardik Pandya's 25-run over
Ball 1: Six by Ajinkya Rahane
Ball 2: Six by Ajinkya Rahane
Ball 3: 1 Leg Bye by Ajinkya Rahane
Ball 4: Four by Finn Allen
Ball 5: Four by Finn Allen
Ball 6: Four by Finn Allen
Most Runs conceded in an Over by Hardik Pandya in IPL:
26 Runs vs CSK, Wankhede 2024
25 Runs vs KKR, Wankhede (Today)
25 Runs vs PBKS, Wankhede 2019
23 Runs vs RCB, Wankhede 2025
22 Runs vs PBKS, Indore 2018