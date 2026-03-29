VIDEO: After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Now Drops Sitter During MI VS KKR IPL 2026 Match At Wankhede

Rohit Sharma had a moment to forget as he dropped a simple catch on the boundary in the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match at Wankhede. Angkrish Raghuvanshi hit a ball straight to Rohit at long on, who misjudged it and dropped it to concede a boundary. It comes a day after Virat Kohli also dropped a sitter in Bengaluru against SRH.

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The incident ocured in the 15th over of the KKR innings, with AM Ghazanfar bowling the final over his spell. With runs hard to come by, Angkrish tried to clear the fence to force the issue. He did not time it well and it went high, with Rohit Sharma at long on settling under it.

However, the former Mumbai Indians captain completely misjudged it and made a complete mess of it. He was a foot inside the boundary rope and could have easily taken a step back and completed it. Instead, he let it slip and conceded a boundary.

The dropped catch shifted momentum towards Angkrish and KKR. The youngster, who hails from Mumbai, was batting on 21 off 17 when Rohit dropped him on the boundary. He proceeded to smash a stunning half-century, finishing with 51 off 29 balls. His next 12 balls yielded 30 runs as KKR posted 220 batting first at the Wankhede.