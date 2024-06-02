Video: Retiring Toni Kroos Gets Fitting Farewell From Teammates After Real Madrid Clinch 15th Champions League Title With Win Over Dortmund

Toni Kroos | Credits: Twitter

Retiring Real Madrid and German football legend Toni Kroos played his final club match in the UEFA Champions League Final against Borussia Dortmund at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, June 2. Kroos announced his retirement from professional football via Instagram post and is set to bid adieu to the sport after the Euro Cup 2024, slated to take place on June 15.

The 34-year-old ended his club career on high after Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League Final to lift the coveted trophy for a record-extending 15th time. However, it was the sixth Champions League triumph for Toni Kroos, winning five with Real Madrid.

After the final whistle blew, Toni Kroos was seen soaking in the atmosphere as the legendary footballer marked the end of his club career with his sixth Champions League triumph.

After the Champions League Final, the 34-year-old received a standing ovation from the Real Madrid fans at the Wembley Stadium as he bowed out in an emotional farewell match for Los Blancos. Toni Kroos were seen carried by his Real Madrid teammates and celebrated the team's win in the Champions League Final along with the fans.

Toni Kroos joined the Real Madrid Football Club in 2014 after serving eight seasons with Bayern Munich from 2007 to 2014. Kroos played a vital role in the success of Los Blancos over the last 10 years, helping them win five Champoons League titles, four La Liga triumphs and one Copa del Rey and five FIFA Club World Cups.

At Real Madrid, Toni Kroos made 306 appearances and scored 22 goals. The legendary German footballer is considered as one of the greatest and influential midfielders in the history of the sport.