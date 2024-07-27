Video: Ravi Bishnoi Sustains A Cut Beneath His Eye as Ball Hits Wrist-Spinner On His Face In SL vs IND 1st T20I

Ravi Bishnoi. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi suffered an injury beneath his eye after dropping a catch off his own bowling in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. Bishnoi received medical attention immediately, holding his face as he went down after the ball struck him after hitting the ground.

The incident occurred in the 16th over of the innings as Suryakumar Yadav threw the ball to the leg-spinner to bowl his final. Kusal Perera chipped one back to the bowler and the ball flew at a comfortable height for the youngster to catch. However, the ball popped out of the 23-year-old's hands and bounced on the deck before hitting him below the eye. After receiving medical attention, Bishnoi had his face taped up.

Ravi Bishnoi picks up the crucial wicket of Charith Asalanka as India beat Sri Lanka by 43 runs in the series opener:

The Rajasthan-born cricketer went for plenty of runs in his first two overs, but made a good comeback as the game progressed. He notably dismissed Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka for a duck in the same 16th over for a duck.

It was a crucial point in the innings as Sri Lanka's innings went downhill despite a brilliant start to their run-chase of 214. Earlier, Charith Asalanka won the toss and sent India into bat first. Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant were the standout batters, scoring 58 and 49 runs, respectively.