 Video: Rahul Dravid Gets Rousing Reception At Cricket Academy In Bengaluru After Team India's T20 WC Win
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Rahul Dravid Gets Rousing Reception At Cricket Academy In Bengaluru After Team India's T20 WC Win

Video: Rahul Dravid Gets Rousing Reception At Cricket Academy In Bengaluru After Team India's T20 WC Win

Rahul Dravid signed off as the head coach of the Indian team by making them win the T20 World Cup 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
Rahul Dravid gets a rousing reception. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Ex Team India men's team's head coach Rahul Dravid received a rousing reception from the youngsters at a cricket academy in Bengaluru. In a video surfaced on social media, the former Indian captain received a flower bouquet, while the young kids gave him a guard of honour and congratulated him.

Dravid signed off as the head coach of the Indian team by making them win the T20 World Cup 2024, thereby breaking their 11-year ICC trophy drought. The Karnataka-born former cricketer didn't wish to renew his contract with the side due to family commitments and had announced it before the tournament.

However, he gained the respect of one and all in his final assignment as coach.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Rahul Dravid Gets Rousing Reception At Cricket Academy In Bengaluru After Team India's T20 WC...

Video: Rahul Dravid Gets Rousing Reception At Cricket Academy In Bengaluru After Team India's T20 WC...

'Have A Goooood Night': Novak Djokovic Hits Back At Crowd For Disrespecting Him During Wimbledon...

'Have A Goooood Night': Novak Djokovic Hits Back At Crowd For Disrespecting Him During Wimbledon...

'Hum Kya Kar Rahe Hain': Rashid Latif Questions Pakistan As IPL Continues To Make Progress For...

'Hum Kya Kar Rahe Hain': Rashid Latif Questions Pakistan As IPL Continues To Make Progress For...

Video: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Spotted Attending Kirtan At ISCKON Temple In London

Video: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Spotted Attending Kirtan At ISCKON Temple In London

'Chapter Closed': David Warner Confirms Adieu To His International Career; Open To Play In 2025...

'Chapter Closed': David Warner Confirms Adieu To His International Career; Open To Play In 2025...