Video: Rahul Dravid Gets Rousing Reception At Cricket Academy In Bengaluru After Team India's T20 WC Win

Rahul Dravid gets a rousing reception. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Ex Team India men's team's head coach Rahul Dravid received a rousing reception from the youngsters at a cricket academy in Bengaluru. In a video surfaced on social media, the former Indian captain received a flower bouquet, while the young kids gave him a guard of honour and congratulated him.

Dravid signed off as the head coach of the Indian team by making them win the T20 World Cup 2024, thereby breaking their 11-year ICC trophy drought. The Karnataka-born former cricketer didn't wish to renew his contract with the side due to family commitments and had announced it before the tournament.

However, he gained the respect of one and all in his final assignment as coach.