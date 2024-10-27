 Video: Radha Yadav Pulls Off Two Outstanding Catches In INDW vs NZW 2nd ODI
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Radha Yadav Pulls Off Two Outstanding Catches In INDW vs NZW 2nd ODI

Video: Radha Yadav Pulls Off Two Outstanding Catches In INDW vs NZW 2nd ODI

The BCCI's official social media shared both the videos, leaving the fans and commentators stunned as Radha timed both her dives to perfection to hold onto the catches.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Radha Yadav. | (Image Credits: BCCI Women Twitter)

Indian women's team's cricketer Radha Yadav pulled off two sensational catches in the ongoing 2nd ODI against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The BCCI's official social media shared both the videos, leaving the fans and commentators stunned as Radha timed both her dives to perfection to hold onto the catches.

Read Also
Video: Harmanpreet Kaur Hugs Jemimah Rodrigues & Presents Her With Fielding Medal After IND vs NZ...
article-image

The first catch occurred in 16th over of the innings as the ball caught the inside half of Georgia Plimmer's bat and popped up. Yadav flung herself to her right swiftly at the deep mid-wicket and took it with both hands. Meanwhile, the second took place in the 32nd over as Brooke Halliday came down the track to hit it straight down the ground, but miscued it. The 24-year-old dove full throttle and caught the ball, leaving the commentators stunned.

Below are the videos of the same:

The hosts lead the series after winning the first ODI by 59 runs.

FPJ Shorts
Mohammad Rizwan Replaces Babar Azam As Pakistan's White-Ball Captain
Mohammad Rizwan Replaces Babar Azam As Pakistan's White-Ball Captain
Job Postings Surged By 20% This Festive Season: Report
Job Postings Surged By 20% This Festive Season: Report
Madhuri Dixit Opens Up On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Clash With Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: 'We Have Made A Good Product'
Madhuri Dixit Opens Up On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Clash With Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: 'We Have Made A Good Product'
Video: Radha Yadav Pulls Off Two Outstanding Catches In INDW vs NZW 2nd ODI
Video: Radha Yadav Pulls Off Two Outstanding Catches In INDW vs NZW 2nd ODI

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI playing XI:

India playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra.

New Zealand playing XI: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mohammad Rizwan Replaces Babar Azam As Pakistan's White-Ball Captain

Mohammad Rizwan Replaces Babar Azam As Pakistan's White-Ball Captain

Video: Radha Yadav Pulls Off Two Outstanding Catches In INDW vs NZW 2nd ODI

Video: Radha Yadav Pulls Off Two Outstanding Catches In INDW vs NZW 2nd ODI

13,000 Kms, 6 Months & 20 Days: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Chinese Fan Travels On Bicycle To Meet Al...

13,000 Kms, 6 Months & 20 Days: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Chinese Fan Travels On Bicycle To Meet Al...

Video: Lamine Yamal Faces Racist Abuse From Spectators After Scoring Goal Against Real Madrid In La...

Video: Lamine Yamal Faces Racist Abuse From Spectators After Scoring Goal Against Real Madrid In La...

'Padhe Likhon Wali Harkaten Kiya Karen': Mohammad Amir Condemns Ramiz Raj For Taunting Pakistan Test...

'Padhe Likhon Wali Harkaten Kiya Karen': Mohammad Amir Condemns Ramiz Raj For Taunting Pakistan Test...