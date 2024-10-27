Video: Radha Yadav Pulls Off Two Outstanding Catches In INDW vs NZW 2nd ODI

Radha Yadav. | (Image Credits: BCCI Women Twitter)

Indian women's team's cricketer Radha Yadav pulled off two sensational catches in the ongoing 2nd ODI against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The BCCI's official social media shared both the videos, leaving the fans and commentators stunned as Radha timed both her dives to perfection to hold onto the catches.

The first catch occurred in 16th over of the innings as the ball caught the inside half of Georgia Plimmer's bat and popped up. Yadav flung herself to her right swiftly at the deep mid-wicket and took it with both hands. Meanwhile, the second took place in the 32nd over as Brooke Halliday came down the track to hit it straight down the ground, but miscued it. The 24-year-old dove full throttle and caught the ball, leaving the commentators stunned.

Below are the videos of the same:

𝘼𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙍𝙖𝙙𝙝𝙖 𝙔𝙖𝙙𝙖𝙫 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡! 🤩



This time she runs all the way back and successfully takes a skier 👏👏



Maiden international wicket for Priya Mishra as Brooke Halliday departs.



Live - https://t.co/2sqq9BtvjZ#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/nFbs7wTqZ6 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 27, 2024

The hosts lead the series after winning the first ODI by 59 runs.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI playing XI:

India playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra.

New Zealand playing XI: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas