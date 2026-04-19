VIDEO: Priyansh Arya Misses Hundred By Inches As Mitchell Marsh Pulls Off Stunner In LSG Vs PBKS IPL 2026 Clash

Priyansh Arya Misses Hundred By Inches As Mitchell Marsh Pulls Off Stunner In LSG Vs PBKS IPL 2026 Clash | X

New Chandigarh, April 19: Young Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya missed his first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 century by only seven runs during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings clash at PCA New Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Sunday. Mitchell Marsh stunned the batter as he grabbed a stunner on the boundary line as his foot was inches away from the cushion. Priyansh had to take the long way back to the dug out as he missed out on his hundred.

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Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly smashed the LSG bowlers all around the park after Prabhsimran Singh was dismissed without scoring a single run. They went on to make a partnership of 182 runs with both the batsmen approaching their hundred. However, they both missed on their centuries as Cooper Connolly scored 87 runs from 46 balls with 8 fours and 7 sixes.

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Priyansh Arya was batting on 93 when he played a lofted shot in the long-off region. The ball was flying into the stands, however, it found Mitchell Marsh in the way and he grabbed a stunner on boundary line and his leg was just inches away from the cushion. The decision was referred to the third umpire, who gave him out after it was confirmed from the replay that it was a clean catch.

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Punjab Kings went on to score 254/7 in their first 20 overs which is the highest of the IPL 2026 season. Priyansh got dismissed on 93 off just 37 balls with 4 fours and 9 sixes. LSG will now have create record to chase the highest score of the season.