Punjab Kings Post Highest Total Of IPL 2026, Score Mammoth 254/7 After Priyansh-Connolly Show

Powered by an explosive stand of 182 between Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly, powered Punjab Kings to a stunning 254/7 batting first at Mullanpur. PBKS' total is the highest so far in IPL 2026, going past RCB's 250 against CSK. It is only the second time Punjab have scored more than 250, and the first time at their home ground in Mullanpur.

Highest innings total for PBKS

262/2 vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024

254/6 vs LSG, Mullanpur, 2026

245/6 vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2025

243/5 vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2025

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Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly lit up the contest with a breathtaking display of power-hitting, stitching together a game-defining 182-run partnership off just 80 balls. Arya, already regarded as one of India’s most exciting T20 prospects, unleashed a blistering 93 off 37 deliveries, peppering the boundary with nine sixes and showcasing extraordinary bat speed.

At the other end, Connolly complemented him perfectly with a classy 87 off 45 balls, his innings marked by elegant lofted drives and authoritative pulls. Together, they dismantled the Lucknow attack, blending brute force with calculated strokeplay to take Punjab Kings to a commanding position.

The contrast in their approaches only amplified the destruction. Arya raced to a 19-ball half-century and maintained relentless aggression throughout, treating bowlers with disdain regardless of length. Connolly, initially measured, shifted gears spectacularly after reaching his fifty, smashing 37 runs off his final 12 balls.

Their assault peaked in the middle overs, particularly between the seventh and eleventh, where they plundered 66 runs to completely swing momentum. By the time both fell in quick succession, having narrowly missed out on centuries, the damage inflicted by the Arya-Connolly partnership had already put the game well beyond Lucknow’s reach.