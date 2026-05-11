VIDEO: Preity Zinta's Reaction To Shreyas Iyer's One-Handed Six Off Lungi Ngidi In PBKS Vs DC Clash Goes Viral

Shreyas Iyer had his fair share of fortune during his half-century in the PBKS vs DC clash in Dharamsala. During his innings, Iyer was at one point completely deceived by a Lungi Ngidi slower ball. Despite only hitting with one hand, the ball travelled over the fence for a maximum. PBKS owner Preity Zinta, who was in the stands, was all smiles and applauded the shot.

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