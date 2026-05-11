'I Got A Chance To Do Something...': Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Speech Goes Viral After Back-To-Back Ducks In IPL 2026 | Video

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a nerve-wracking two-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in Raipur during IPL 2026, but one of the most talked-about moments came after the match, when Virat Kohli addressed the team in the dressing room.
Kohli, who was dismissed for a duck in the match, marking his second consecutive failure with the bat, was asked to speak to the squad after the win. In a light-hearted yet reflective tone, he said, “Thanks Andy for giving me a chance to do something in the game today,” referring to RCB head coach Andy Flower.
The remark drew smiles in the dressing room, highlighting Kohli’s ability to maintain humour and perspective even after a disappointing personal performance. Despite his early dismissal, he remained heavily involved throughout the match, supporting the team during the tense chase from the sidelines.
RCB’s victory came in a dramatic final-over finish, keeping their IPL 2026 campaign on track and boosting morale in a tightly contested playoff race. While the win was crucial, Kohli’s candid post-match moment stood out for its honesty and team-first attitude.
Even after back-to-back ducks, Kohli’s presence continues to be influential within the RCB setup, both on and off the field, as the franchise looks to build momentum in the tournament.