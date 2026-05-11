'I Got A Chance To Do Something...': Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Speech Goes Viral After Back-To-Back Ducks In IPL 2026 | Video

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a nerve-wracking two-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in Raipur during IPL 2026, but one of the most talked-about moments came after the match, when Virat Kohli addressed the team in the dressing room.

Kohli, who was dismissed for a duck in the match, marking his second consecutive failure with the bat, was asked to speak to the squad after the win. In a light-hearted yet reflective tone, he said, “Thanks Andy for giving me a chance to do something in the game today,” referring to RCB head coach Andy Flower.

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The remark drew smiles in the dressing room, highlighting Kohli’s ability to maintain humour and perspective even after a disappointing personal performance. Despite his early dismissal, he remained heavily involved throughout the match, supporting the team during the tense chase from the sidelines.

RCB’s victory came in a dramatic final-over finish, keeping their IPL 2026 campaign on track and boosting morale in a tightly contested playoff race. While the win was crucial, Kohli’s candid post-match moment stood out for its honesty and team-first attitude.

Even after back-to-back ducks, Kohli’s presence continues to be influential within the RCB setup, both on and off the field, as the franchise looks to build momentum in the tournament.