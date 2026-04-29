VIDEO: PBKS Owner Preity Zinta Adorably Gifts Fans Jerseys During Final Home Game In New Chandigarh

Preity Zinta distributed kits among PBKS fans in New Chandigarh | X

Punjab Kings might have lost the game on Tuesday but owner Preity Zinta won the hearts of the fanbase. The clash against Rajasthan Royals was PBKS' final home game of IPL 2026 at Mullanpur. After the game, the squad gave a lap of honour around the ground, with Preity Zinta happily distributing PBKS kits among the fans.

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Preity Zinta distributes kits among fans

In a now viral video, Preity Zinta can be seen distributing kits among fans at the New International Stadium in New Chandigarh. Zinta is seen throwing jerseys to the fans behind the barricade.

She then used a launcher to throw a few deep so that the fans at the back do no miss out. Zinta was at her enthusiastic best, blowing kisses and interacting with the passionate fans.

Zinta's in-game reactions go viral

As Punjab Kings take on the Rajasthan Royals at a stadium in New Chandigarh, Preity was seen enthusiastically rooting for her boys from the stands. Her reaction to Priyansh Arya's stunning six over cover and Shreyas Iyer's LBW decision both spread like wildfire on the internet.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Punjab remain top despite first defeat

The loss to Rajasthan Royals was their first during IPL 2026. Punjab Kings batting first posted a fighting 222/4, with half-centuries from Prabhsimran Singh and Marcus Stoinis. In response, Rajasthan Royals chased down the score in the final over, with half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Donovan Ferreira.