VIDEO: PBKS Owner Preity Zinta's Reaction To Priyansh Arya's Six In PBKS VS RR Clash Goes Viral

Preity Zinta applauds Priyansh Arya's six against RR | X/IPL

Priyansh Arya provided Punjab Kings with the perfect start in their clash against the Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur. Arya's entertaning cameo saw him take on Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, hitting the latter for a stunning six over covers. That shot had PBKS owner Preity Zinta in awe, who applauded the left-hander's shot from the stands.

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Arya's six has Preity Zinta in awe

Priyansh Arya took down Nandre Burger in a stunning batting display at Mullanpur. In the second over of the game, Arya took down the Proteas pacer down for 21 runs. The left-hander smashed a stunning extra cover drive over the fence for a six. That delightful shot had spectators in awe.

Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta has been a vocal supporter for her players and was in the stands once again for the final home game in Mullanpur. She applauded the left-hander's graceful shot, with the video going viral on social media.