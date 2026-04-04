VIDEO: Pakistani YouTuber Fires Gunshot Inside House On Camera To Threaten Indian Sports Journalist | X

Lahore, April 4: In a shocking incident, a Pakistani YouTuber threatened an Indian sports journalist in a video shared on social media. The video of the YouTuber brandishing a gun is doing rounds on social media and the he is being widely criticised on the internet after the video hit the internet. The YouTuber also fired a shot from the air gun which he used to threaten the journalist.

The Pakistani YouTuber has been identified as Mohsin Ali and he shared the video threatening Indian sports journalist Vikrant Gupta. He is seen in the video saying that he has kept the gun only to shoot Vikrant. He also fired a gunshot while he was standing with the gun behind the sofa inside his house.

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The bullet shot could have injured someone if misfired. However, the YouTube did not care for anything and fired the gunshot inside his house.

The video was shared on social media with the caption, "Shocking and deeply concerning — Pakistani YouTuber Mohsin Ali allegedly pulled out a gun during a livestream and threatened @vikrantgupta73. Such actions have no place on public platforms and must be taken seriously. Authorities and platforms should investigate immediately."

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the internet users are criticising the YouTuber for irresponsible behaviour. Several internet users are also calling him "Terrorist Mohsin Ali." An internet user has also urged PM Narendra Modi Government to take action in connection with the matter.