VIDEO: Pakistani Umpire Shamelessly Makes Plane Crash Gesture While Celebrating With Pakistan Team; India Demands Justice | X

A major controversy has erupted following the Asia Cup Cricket for the Blind 2026 as a Pakistani umpire is facing criticism after a video showed him celebrating with the Pakistan team after they were declared winners despite the tournament final against India was never being played. He was seen in the video mocking India with the plane crashing gesture along with the Pakistan team after they were declared champions.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) shared a video on it's official social media account and demanded justice for the Indian team. The viral video showed the Pakistani umpire who officiated throughout the tournament was celebrating alongside the Pakistani players.

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CABI Slams Pakistani Umpire

The CABI shared the video on its Facebook account with the caption, "This Pakistani umpire officiated throughout the Asia Cup Cricket for the Blind 2026, yet is seen celebrating with the Pakistan team despite the final never being played. As per the principles of officiating, an umpire must remain neutral and should never be seen aligning with any team."

It further stated, "Furthermore, WBCC President Sultan Shah overruled the Technical Committee’s decision to declare joint winners, resulting in Pakistan being awarded the trophy without the final being played. India Deserves Justice."

Netizens React

A social media user shared the CABI's post and criticised the umpire celebrating with one of the participating teams. The fan said that an umpire is expected to remain neutral and should not be seen openly aligning with any side. The incident is a shameful act and it also raises serious questions over the integrity and impartiality of officiating.

IND Vs PAK Final Controversy

The incident comes to light after a controversy surrounding the Asia Cup Cricket for the Blind 2026 final. India and Pakistan were scheduled to face each other in the title clash on November 20. However, the match was never played as the game was abandoned due to persistent rain in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

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Pakistan were declared champions on the basis of their superior Net Run Rate (NRR). CABI alleged that WBCC President Sultan Shah overruled the Technical Committee's decision to declare India and Pakistan joint winners. Pakistan were awarded the trophy without the final being played.