Video: Pakistan Fielders Collide While Trying to Stop The Ball In Women's T20 World Cup 2024 vs New Zealand

Two Pakistan fielders collide. | (Credits: Screengrab)

A couple of Pakistan fielders collided with one another while trying to stop the ball in the decisive clash of T20 World Cup 2024 clash against New Zealand on Monday in Dubai. However, there was no serious injury involved as the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of the same on social media.

The incident occurred in the fourth over of the innings sent down by Sadia Iqbal. With Georgia Plimmer driving one between extra cover and mid-off, Nashra Sandhu and her teammate went for it, but both collided. Plimmer ended up taking a single as captain Fatima Sana came to her teammates' aid.

