 'Itni Jyada Hypocrisy Kaha Se Lata Hai': Fans Lash Out At Sanjay Manjerekar's Post On Team India After Defeat To Australia In Women's T20 World Cup
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Itni Jyada Hypocrisy Kaha Se Lata Hai': Fans Lash Out At Sanjay Manjerekar's Post On Team India After Defeat To Australia In Women's T20 World Cup

'Itni Jyada Hypocrisy Kaha Se Lata Hai': Fans Lash Out At Sanjay Manjerekar's Post On Team India After Defeat To Australia In Women's T20 World Cup

India are left on the brink of a group-stage elimination after 9 run loss against Australia

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Fans have lashed out at former India cricketer Sanjay Manjerekar for his post on Team India after defeat to Australia In Women's T20 World Cup. Following India's defeat, Manjerekar tweeted, tweeted, “No other team other than India would have come so close to the big target Aus set on a difficult pitch. I say, well done India! And again what a star Harman is!”

The tweet did not go down well with fans and here's what they had to say

India are left on the brink of a group-stage elimination after 9 run loss against Australia on Sunday. Australia batted first and posted a healthy score of 151-8, courtesy of Grace Harris (40,) and 32 each by Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry. Australia restricted India to 142 for nine in their chase of 152 despite Harmanpreet's fantastic effort with the bat.

It will be India's earliest exit in the World Cup since 2016, after which they made at least the semifinals in each of the next three editions of the T20 tournament, including an appearance in the final in 2020.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Sachin Kurmi's Murder Case Transferred To Crime Branch Unit 3
Maharashtra: NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Sachin Kurmi's Murder Case Transferred To Crime Branch Unit 3
Video: McDonald's Worker's Reaction On Spotting Former US President Bill Clinton At Georgia Store Goes Viral
Video: McDonald's Worker's Reaction On Spotting Former US President Bill Clinton At Georgia Store Goes Viral
Telangana: Muthyalamma Temple Idol Vandalised In Kurmaguda, Locals Demand Action; Visuals Surface
Telangana: Muthyalamma Temple Idol Vandalised In Kurmaguda, Locals Demand Action; Visuals Surface
'They Are Saying Aayega Ki Nahi': Laughter Chef's Bharti Singh Reveals There Is No Confirmation On Show Coming Back With Season 2
'They Are Saying Aayega Ki Nahi': Laughter Chef's Bharti Singh Reveals There Is No Confirmation On Show Coming Back With Season 2

Harmanpreet Kaur on India's loss to Australia

Following the heartbreaking defeat to Australia, Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said, "I think their entire team contribute, they don't depend on one or two players, they have a lot of all-rounders who contribute. We also planned well and we were there in the game. They didn't gave away easy runs and made it difficult. They are an experienced side. That is something that is not in your control, you have to always keep your playing eleven ready even when one or two player misses out,"

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Absolutely Stupid': Michael Vaughan Slams PCB Over Decision To Drop Babar Azam For Remaing Matches...

'Absolutely Stupid': Michael Vaughan Slams PCB Over Decision To Drop Babar Azam For Remaing Matches...

Rahul Dravid Spotted At Team India's Training Session in Bengaluru, Chats With Rohit Sharma, Virat...

Rahul Dravid Spotted At Team India's Training Session in Bengaluru, Chats With Rohit Sharma, Virat...

Tamil Nadu pacer Gurjapneet Singh Recalls Getting Bowling Tips From Virat Kohli Ahead of Ranji...

Tamil Nadu pacer Gurjapneet Singh Recalls Getting Bowling Tips From Virat Kohli Ahead of Ranji...

Manchester City Star Jack Grealish Admits Losing ₹54,000 Bet To Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold...

Manchester City Star Jack Grealish Admits Losing ₹54,000 Bet To Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold...

Australia Suffer Huge Blow As Cameron Green Is Set To Miss Border Gavaskar Trophy Due To Lower Back...

Australia Suffer Huge Blow As Cameron Green Is Set To Miss Border Gavaskar Trophy Due To Lower Back...