'Itni Jyada Hypocrisy Kaha Se Lata Hai': Fans Lash Out At Sanjay Manjerekar's Post On Team India After Defeat To Australia In Women's T20 World Cup

Fans have lashed out at former India cricketer Sanjay Manjerekar for his post on Team India after defeat to Australia In Women's T20 World Cup. Following India's defeat, Manjerekar tweeted, tweeted, “No other team other than India would have come so close to the big target Aus set on a difficult pitch. I say, well done India! And again what a star Harman is!”

The tweet did not go down well with fans and here's what they had to say

India are left on the brink of a group-stage elimination after 9 run loss against Australia on Sunday. Australia batted first and posted a healthy score of 151-8, courtesy of Grace Harris (40,) and 32 each by Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry. Australia restricted India to 142 for nine in their chase of 152 despite Harmanpreet's fantastic effort with the bat.

It will be India's earliest exit in the World Cup since 2016, after which they made at least the semifinals in each of the next three editions of the T20 tournament, including an appearance in the final in 2020.

Harmanpreet Kaur on India's loss to Australia

Following the heartbreaking defeat to Australia, Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said, "I think their entire team contribute, they don't depend on one or two players, they have a lot of all-rounders who contribute. We also planned well and we were there in the game. They didn't gave away easy runs and made it difficult. They are an experienced side. That is something that is not in your control, you have to always keep your playing eleven ready even when one or two player misses out,"