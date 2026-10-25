VIDEO: Pakistan Captain Shaheen Afridi Reaches 150 ODI Wickets In Just 80 Matches, Breaks PAK Pace Record

Pakistan Captain Shaheen Afridi | X

Pakistan Captain and star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi added another milestone to his international career after becoming the quickest Pakistani fast bowler to take 150 wickets in One-Day Internationals. He achieved the feat against England in the fourth match of the tri-series at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Breaks Pakistan Pace Record

The left-arm pacer reached the landmark by sending England opener Tom Banton back to the pavilion early in the innings. It took Shaheen only 80 ODIs to complete the achievement, putting him ahead of former Pakistan fast bowlers Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar.

WATCH: Shaheen Afridi's 150th Wicket

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While Shaheen now holds the record among Pakistani pacers, Saqlain Mushtaq remains the country's fastest bowler overall to reach 150 ODI wickets. The former spinner achieved the feat in 78 matches, two fewer than Shaheen.

Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar took 91 matches each to reach the milestone, while Saeed Ajmal needed 93 matches. Umar Gul completed the same feat in 104 ODIs.

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Pakistan bowlers to reach 150 ODI wickets fastest

Saqlain Mushtaq: 78 matches

Shaheen Shah Afridi: 80 matches

Waqar Younis: 91 matches

Shoaib Akhtar: 91 matches

Saeed Ajmal: 93 matches

Umar Gul: 104 matches