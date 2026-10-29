VIDEO: Pakistan Ball Boy Grabs A 'No Look' One-Handed Stunner; PCB Rewards ₹1.3 Lakh Cash, Academy Offer | X

A young ball boy identified as Adnan is going viral in Pakistan after he grabbed a one-handed stunner during the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI match of tri-series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The fate of the ball boy changed overnight as the catch went viral on social media. The Pakistan Cricket Board announced a cash reward of PKR 4,00,000 (approximately ₹1.37 Lakh) and an academy offer.

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Viral Catch

The incident occurred when Sri Lankan batsman Kamindu Mendis smashed a massive six off Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah. The ball went flying out of the boundary straight towards Adnan. He stayed calm and caught the ball with one hand. Even the commentators were in awe over the stunning catch.

Commentators React

One of the commentators said, "My goodness me, what a catch! Was it the hit or the catch taken by this youngster? How cool was that? Took it really lightly, one-handed... Look at him, like he does this daily. He didn't even look at the ball going into his hand and he's not even smiling!"

PCB Takes Note

The video of the amazing catch went viral on social media and the internet users were praising Adnan. PCB took note of the youngster and announced the reward.

Big Dreams

There are reports that Adnan works at a hotel in Lahore to support his family. He also dreams of becoming a professional fast bowling all-rounder.

Cricket Board Extends Support

As the video went viral and his conditions reached the cricket board, PCB announced the reward and also offered him free admission to its cricket academy. The support is likely to help the youngster to improve his skills and inch closer to his dream of becoming a professional cricketer.