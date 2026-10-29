IND vs PAK Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Cricket's Fiercest Rivalry Returns As India Faces Defending Champions Pakistan In Explosive Clash

India Faces Defending Champions Pakistan In Explosive Clash | Faizanali_001/X

The Hong Kong Sixes 2026 is set to bring three days of fast-paced and entertaining cricket, with 12 teams preparing to compete in the popular six-a-side tournament from October 30 to November 1. India will be among the teams looking to make a strong impression, with an experienced squad featuring several familiar names from the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament will also feature a highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash during the group stage.

India's updated seven-member squad will be led by all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who takes over the captaincy after Bhuvneshwar Kumar received a recall to India's national team for the New Zealand tour. The squad includes Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan and Kulwant Khejroliya. The combination offers India a mix of power-hitters, all-rounders and experienced pace options as they aim to improve on their previous performances in the competition.

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India Faces Defending Champions Pakistan In Explosive Clash

India have been placed in Group C alongside arch-rivals Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Their meeting with Pakistan is expected to be one of the biggest attractions of the opening day, while the fixture against the UAE on October 31 will provide another important test. Pakistan enter the tournament as defending champions after winning the title in 2025, and Abbas Afridi will once again lead their side as they look to add to their record tally of six Hong Kong Sixes titles.

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The tournament will feature 12 teams divided into four groups. Group A comprises Australia, Hong Kong and England, while Bangladesh, Scotland and Sri Lanka make up Group B. India, Pakistan and the UAE are in Group C, with Afghanistan, South Africa and Oman completing Group D. The group stage will determine the teams progressing to the Cup, Plate and Bowl knockout competitions, giving sides across the standings an opportunity to compete for silverware.

The Hong Kong Sixes is known for its explosive format, with each team fielding six players and innings lasting just six overs. The fast-moving format encourages aggressive batting, innovative stroke play and versatile bowling performances, leaving little room for players to settle in. With India aiming to make a deeper run this time and Pakistan hoping to defend their crown, the 2026 edition promises plenty of action as the teams battle it out over three days in Hong Kong.