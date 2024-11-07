 Video Of Virat Kohli Wearing Bizarre Costume Goes Viral; Fans React
Virat Kohli will next be seen in an on-field action against Australia in the five-Test series Down Under.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli durin an ad shoot. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India's batting star Virat Kohli was seen wearing a bizarre costume during what seemed like a preparation for an ad shoot. In a video surfaced on social media on November 7, Thursday, a few men were performing make up on him as netizens have gave some amusing reactions to the same.

With Kohli becoming a brand due to his cricketing achievements and records made on the field, the veteran cricketer is the brand ambassador of several high-profile brands like Myntra, Puma, HSBC, Phillips India, Digit Insurance, Himalaya, Boost, Ubder, and many more. Hence, he has appeared in several advertisements over the years.

Meanwhile, below is the latest video of his supposed preparation for ad shoot:

Below is how the netizens have reacted to Virat Kohli's bizarre costume:

Virat Kohli targetting a return to form during the India tour of Australia:

Meanwhile, the former Indian skipper copped quite a lot of criticism for his shambolic batting performance during the series against New Zealand, managing only 93 runs in six innings. His failures against the Kiwis was one of the significant reasons behind India's humiliating 3-0 series defeat at home.

It was also the first series sweep suffered by India in red-ball cricket where at least three matches have been involved. The 3-0 series defeat has also ensured that India will need to win by a margin of 4-0 in the upcoming series Down Under to progress to the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Team India's squad for Australia tour: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed

