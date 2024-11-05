 'Happy Birthday, My Biscuit!': AB De Villiers Pens Heartfelt Wish For Virat Kohli As Indian Legend Turns 36
AB De Villiers pens down a heartful wish to his best friend Virat Kohli.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
With Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli turning 36, the cricketing fraternity have poured their wishes for the veteran. Former South African captain AB De Villiers didn't hold back either as he penned a heartfelt wish for his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate on X.

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Look At Cricketer's Healthy Diet That Keeps Him Fit At 36
Kohli and De Villiers share a great bond on and off the field. The two have shared some of the most memorable partnerships during their stint together for the franchise. The duo hold the record for the highest partnership in IPL history in terms of runs, adding 229 against the Gujarat Lions during the 2016 edition.

Taking to X, the retired Proteas cricketer wrote:

"Happy birthday, my Biscuit! Wishing you an incredible year ahead, filled with love, success, and many more unbeaten centuries May this year bring you everything you desire and more."

Virat Kohli eyeing a return to form during the Australia tour:

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old has copped quite a bit of criticism for his performance in Team India's shambolic 3-0 series whitewash at home against New Zealand. The right-handed batter had registered only 93 runs in six innings with a solitary fifty-plus score as the Kiwis inflicted an unwanted record on the hosts.

While the tour of Australia is slated to be a daunting one, Kohli would back himself to thrive, given his previous success Down Under.

Squad for Australia tour: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.

