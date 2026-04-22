Video Of Kagiso Rabada Smoking At GT Team Hotel Viral: 'Looked Like Rashid Khan Was Trying To Stop Him'

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was caught on camera smoking after Gujarat Titans' recent game against Mumbai Indians. In a viral video, Rabada was interrupted by Rashid Khan and the Gujarat Titans staff who allegedly advised against the same. While smoking isn't an offence, it brings scrutiny on Rabada who missed a few games last year after use of cocaine.

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Kagiso Rabada caught smoking; video goes viral

In a now viral video, Kagiso Rabada can be seen nonchalantly sat by a wall smoking what appears to be a cigarette. The video clearly shows the Proteas fast bowler chuffing out the smoke, with the Gujarat Titans staff also present.

Rabada is wearing a GT training kit and the incident is believed to have taken place after the GT vs MI game in Ahmedabad. Rabada starred with the ball, but Gujarat suffered a humiliating defeat. The video later shows Rashid Khan arrive at the scene and engage in conversation. It is unclear what was said but the Afghanistan star seemed animated by his body language.

Rabada's past drug history

While smoking is not an offence, it was frowned upon when done by athletes. In Rabada's case, his history of past use of drugs further make the incident controversial. Kagiso Rabada was tested on January 21 last year during the SA20 and went on to play the entire tournament for MI Cape Town, as well as for South Africa in the Champions Trophy, before the results were confirmed.

He was notified of the positive test only in late March and subsequently served a one-month suspension from April 1 to May 1, ruling him out of a significant portion of the IPL. Rabada's absence last year was put down to personal reasons. The fast bowler later admitted to the recreational use of cocaine.