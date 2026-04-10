Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Smoking? Viral Video Shows PBKS Star Throw 'Cigarette' While Driving | WATCH

Veteran Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has triggered a massive firestorm across social media platforms after a video surfaced allegedly showing the cricketer smoking while driving. The footage, which appears to have been captured by a commuter in an adjacent vehicle, shows Chahal behind the wheel of his porsche.

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Chahal recently quit alcohol

In a recent interview, Chahal had revealed that he quit alcohol more than six months prior to the IPL 2026 season to prioritise his fitness and performance. Following injuries during the 2025 season, the 35-year-old Punjab Kings player aims to improve longevity and set an example for younger teammates.

However, his latest act is not in line with setting an example. While smoking is not banned, it is certainly frowned upon, especially with Chahal being a top-level athlete.