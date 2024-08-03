Video: Norwegian Swimmer Henrik Christiansen Showcases His Love For Muffins Serving At Olympic Athletes Village In Paris

Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen has become a fan of muffins at the Olympic Athletes Village in Paris. The Olympic Athletes Village accommodates athletes from all over the world, participating in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

The Olympic Village was built in France's capital not just to provide accommodations to the participants of the Games but also to keep in mind the importance of the country's food traditions. In the Olympic Village, a variety of French dishes and pastries are offered to ensure that the athletes enjoy France's culinary delights.

However, muffins have become a hit among the athletes participating in the Paris Summer Games. Henrik Christiansen, in particular, has developed a newfound love for muffins and often enjoys them during his downtime at the Olympic Athletes Village. Muffins are mostly available at the American cafeteria in the Olympic village.

In a video that went viral on social media, Christiansen was seen with four muffins while casually strolling through the Olympic Athletes Village. Also, the 27-year-old was spotted with a chocolate-smudged nose when his compatriot entered the room. With so much love for muffins, Henrik Christiansen has been nicknamed a 'Muffin Man'.

Speaking about his love for muffins, Henrik Christiansen said that it was the first thing he tried at the Olympic Athletes Village. He added that muffins perfects suits his taste despite other people think they might not be a typical choice for athletes.

"They’re very rich, and I like that." Christiansen said as quoted by New York Times.

"Some people might find it too powerful, but they’re right up my alley.” he added.

Henrik Christiansen on consuming high calories

Henrik Christiansen debunked the myth of athletes having stricter diets and avoiding certain foods, stating that high calories are essential for their energy needs and overall performance.

"There is a lot of misconception regarding athletes and what they eat, of course, some athletes, they do sports where their weight is carefully watched and it’s a lot more important." Norwegian swimmer as as quoted by New York Times.

"On my most heavy training days, I can get up to almost 7,000 calories a day. It’s tough to have that many calories if you’re only having salad." he added.

Meanwhile, Henrik Christiansen recently participated in the men's 800m heats but couldn't qualify for the semifinal as he finished 25th overall in the heats. Henrik will next participate in mens' 1500m freestyle and 10km open water.