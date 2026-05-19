VIDEO: Neymar Jr Breaks Down In Tears After Being Named In Brazil's Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026

Neymar Jr could not hold back his tears after making the Brazil squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. The former Barcelona star has struggled with injuries and was out of favour, but has made a stunning comeback amid an injury crisis. Neymar Jr has already represented Brazil at three World Cups – in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

On the day of the announcement, friends surprised the 34-year-old by showing up at his home to watch the live squad reveal together. When his name was revealed, Neymar covered his face and burst into tears. Neymar Jr then raised both arms instantly as the entire room exploded in celebration. He hugged friends and family one by one, then called his father.

“We did it, Dad. We did it,” he repeated over the phone.

“With everything we’ve been through, with everything they’ve watched me go through, me getting here and managing to compete in another World Cup – it’s incredible. These are tears of pure happiness,” Neymar said in the video.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It was the first time Neymar Jr was called up the national team by head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Santos forward is the highest goal scorer in Brazil history with 79 strikes to his name.