Bizarre! Neymar Argues With Referee After Official Mistakenly Subs Him Off In Final World Cup 2026 Audition | VIDEO

Neymar was accidentally substituted during Santos FC’s Brazilian league clash against Coritiba. The bizarre incident happened in the 65th minute with Santos already trailing 3-0. Neymar was receiving treatment on his right calf near the sidelines after being told by the referee to step off the field.

While treatment continued, the fourth official mistakenly raised the substitution board showing Neymar being replaced by Robinho Jr. Robinho Jr. entered the pitch immediately, making the substitution official. Santos players and coach Cuca protested and pleaded with the referee to reverse the error. The game was delayed for several minutes due to the confusion and arguments.

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Once Neymar and his teammates realised the mix-up, they surrounded the referee and urged him to reverse the decision. In frustration, Neymar grabbed the official substitution sheet from the fourth official and displayed it to the television cameras at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo.

He attempted to show that Escobar’s number — and not his — had been submitted by Santos FC. However, the referees did not budge and Neymar received a yellow for his protest before being escorted off the field.

What do the rules say?

Under IFAB’s Laws of the Game, once a substitution is completed, it cannot be reversed except in extremely rare administrative cases. A substitution becomes official when the substitute enters the field of play, and the replaced player has left the field.

In Neymar's case, he was off the field receiving treatment when Robinho Jr entered the field. That meant Neymar was legally considered substituted, even if the change happened due to an officiating error. Referees generally do not have the authority to “undo” a completed substitution once play resumes or the substitute has entered properly.

Why was the game important?

It was Neymar's final chance to impress Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti before he names his final squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. The veteran was named in the preliminary 55-player squad but has an outside chance to make it to the 26-man team.