VIDEO: Neymar 'Apologises' To Martin Odegaard After On-Field Clash As Brazil Eliminated From FIFA World Cup 2026

Neymar 'Apologises' To Martin Odegaard After On-Field Clash As Brazil Eliminated From FIFA World Cup 2026 | X

Brazil star Neymar shared an emotional moment with Norway captain Martin Odegaard after Brazil's 2-1 loss to Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. A video from after the final whistle has gone viral, showing Neymar hugging Odegaard and appearing to apologise for their earlier on-field clash.

The two players had a heated moment during the second half when Neymar brought down Odegaard with a tactical foul. The challenge earned the Brazil forward a yellow card and the two players exchanged words before play continued.

Neymar apologizes to Odegaard after the end of the match ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/KhjM2nShrn — MØ (@odegaard98M) July 6, 2026

After the match, Neymar walked over to the Norway players to congratulate them. He first met Odegaard near the centre circle where the two hugged for several seconds.

According to reports, Neymar apologised for the earlier incident and Odegaard accepted the gesture before comforting the emotional Brazilian star.

🚨 NEYMAR STATEMENT AFTER BRAZIL ELIMINATED 🚨



"I tried. I tried. It started here at met life stadium and I finished here". 😱



Neymar announced his retirement 💔 pic.twitter.com/XGNC7D9xs8 — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) July 6, 2026

The video also shows Neymar greeting several Norway players who paused their celebrations to shake hands and hug him after Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit.

The defeat ended Brazil's campaign as Norway won 2-1 with two late goals from Erling Haaland. Neymar scored Brazil's only goal from the penalty spot in stoppage time, but it was not enough to keep his team in the tournament.

Speaking after the match, an emotional Neymar said, "I tried, I tried. Now it's over. I started here; I finished here," confirming that his FIFA World Cup journey has come to an end.