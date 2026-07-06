Neymar Breaks Down in Tears After Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit, Announces International Retirement | VIDEO

Brazilian football icon Neymar brought the curtain down on his glittering international career in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, announcing his retirement after Brazil's 2-1 defeat to Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. The 34-year-old scored Brazil's only goal before breaking down in tears following the final whistle.

At the full time whistle, Neymar sunk to the ground in desolation, crying inconsolably after Brazil suffered their worst finish since 1990. Teammates and coaching staff gathered to console him, before he made his way to the dressing room, tearfully waving to the fans at the MetLife Stadium in New York.

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Brazil were favourties heading into the clash against Norway. Neymar as has been the case throughout the tournament, started on the bench. The 5-time champions missed a penalty and then were undone by Erling Haaland who scored a late brace to knock them out.

Neymar capped his final appearance with a penalty late in stoppage time, but it was not enough to avoid defeat. At the full time whistle, reality sunk in for the 34-year-old, with the heartbreaking visuals going viral on social media.

Retires as all-time leading scorer

Neymar retires as Brazil's all-time leading men's goalscorer with 80 international goals, surpassing the legendary Pelé during his illustrious career.

Since making his senior debut in 2010, Neymar became the face of Brazilian football, representing the Seleção across multiple FIFA World Cups and major international tournaments. Although World Cup glory ultimately eluded him, he leaves the national team as one of its most decorated and influential players