'Helena's 2 Little Years': Brazil Star Neymar Shares Heartwarming Birthday Wish As He Returns At FIFA World Cup 2026 | X / @neymarjr

New Jersey: Brazil and Santos star forward Neymar, currently on national team duty in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, shared a heartwarming post on his daughter Helena's second birthday.

Posting on X, Neymar prayed about her well-being and wished her health and happiness as she grows up.

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"Helena's 2 little years! May our Heavenly Father guide your paths and grant you lots of health so you can play more and more. I'll always do everything I can to make you happy. Daddy loves you so much," posted Neymar.

During his side's final league stage clash against Scotland, Neymar was also named on the bench, but the 34-year-old made his first appearance since 2023 after coming on as a substitute in the closing stages of Brazil's 3-0 win in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C fixture.

He returned to action after recovering from a calf injury. The appearance marked Neymar's first outing at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 and his first competitive appearance for Brazil since October 2023, when he suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. The injury kept him out of action for an extended period and limited his involvement in Brazil's qualification campaign.

Read Also Brazil Star Neymar Dons ₹6.60 Crore Diamond Watch During Travel Ahead Of FIFA Clash Against Japan

Neymar did not feature in his side's round of 32 clash against Japan, which the five-time champions won 2-1.

Now, Brazil will play Erling Haaland-powered Norway in a high-octane clash at New Jersey on July 6, 1:30 AM IST.

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