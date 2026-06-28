Brazil Star Neymar Dons ₹6.60 Crore Diamond Watch During Travel Ahead Of FIFA Clash Against Japan |

Brazilian football superstar Neymar Jr. once again proved that his off-field style is just as eye-catching as his performances on the pitch. Ahead of Brazil's crucial Round of 32 FIFA clash against Japan, the football icon was spotted travelling in a stylish yet sporty ensemble, with one luxury accessory stealing the spotlight, a ₹6.60 crore Patek Philippe Nautilus White Gold Full Diamond watch.

The Brazilian forward opted for a long-sleeved Brazil National Team jersey, keeping his look sporty and travel-friendly. He paired it with a matching cap and completed the outfit with his signature FIFA sling bag, striking the perfect balance between athletic style and everyday fashion.

However, it was the dazzling watch on his wrist that instantly caught fans' attention.

Neymar was seen wearing the Patek Philippe Nautilus White Gold Full Diamond, one of the most luxurious and sought-after versions of the iconic Nautilus collection. Crafted in white gold and embellished with brilliant-cut diamonds, the timepiece is admired for combining exceptional craftsmanship with bold luxury.

The watch reportedly carries a market value of around ₹6.60 crore (approximately $700,000), making it one of the most expensive accessories in Neymar's already impressive collection of luxury watches.

Meanwhile, all eyes are now on Brazil as they prepare to face Japan in the Round of 32. Both teams will be aiming to secure an important victory as they look to progress further in the tournament and strengthen their chances of reaching the next stage.