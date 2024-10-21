Team India and Delhi speedster Navdeep Saini's antics helped their side cling to a draw in the Ranji Trophy fixture against Tamil Nadu at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In a video surfaced on social media, the right-arm speedster was seen lying down despite the ball causing him no harm on its way to the keeper.
Video: Navdeep Saini Fakes Injury As Delhi Hang On For A Draw Against Tamil Nadu In Ranji Trophy 2024-25
Navdeeep Sani faced 64 balls for his 15 runs as Delhi clung on for a draw against Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy 2024 fixture.
Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 06:05 PM IST