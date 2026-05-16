VIDEO: Mukul Choudhary Bows Down To Nicholas Pooran After LSG Star Smashes 4 Sixes In A Row To Seal Win At Lucknow

Nicholas Pooran went into beast mode as the West Indian smashed four consecutive sixes off Anshul Kamboj to seal the win for the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. Needing a 24 from the last four overs, Pooran finished the job in four deliveries in a brutal hitting display. Celebrating the win, Mukul Choudhary who was at the other end, bowed down to the left-hander in a viral video.

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Mukul's reaction viral

Despite Mitchell Marsh's blistering 90, Lucknow Super Giants were seemingly in a spot of bother. The hosts lost Marsh and Samad in quick succesion, while Nicholas Pooran also looked out of touch. The game was heading to the wire, with LSG needing 24 to win off the last four on a tricky wicket.

However, Pooran had other ideas. With Anshul Kamboj struggling to find his line, the West Indian smoked him four consecutive sixes to finish the game. Mukul Choudhary had the best seat in the house at the other end as he saw Pooran take his side home in style. The youngster bowed down to the West Indian after the game, before being pulled into a hug.

LSG dent CSK's playoff hopes

Lucknow Super Giants might be out of the IPL 2026 playoffs race but they put a significant dent on CSK's chances of qualifying with a 7-wicket on Friday. Riding on Kartik Sharma's 71, the visitors posted a competitive 187. However, Mitchell Marsh stroked a stunning 90 off just 38 balls to power Lucknow to another victory.