Video: MS Dhoni Distributes Cake To Fans Outside His Farmhouse On Eve Of His Birthday

Ex-Indian captain MS Dhoni was seen distributing cake and sweets to fans who were waiting outside his farmhouse on July 8th, Monday, a day after his 43rd birthday. A video of the same surfaced on social media as fans were standing in a queue, waiting for the same from Dhoni and expressing delight.

The Ranchi-born cricketer celebrated his 43rd birthday in style, headlined by cutting cake in front of his family and joined by Bollywood star Salman Khan. Members of the cricketing fraternity, including Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina, and many others also wished him over social media.

Dhoni Distributed cake and sweets to the fans who waited outside his farmhouse!!!🙏🏻🥺



Ms dhoni will always be remembered as a Good Human Being!!!💛🎖️pic.twitter.com/UY8BCISRQK — AnishCSK💛 (@TheAnishh) July 8, 2024

"He will come back roaring for sure" - Robin Uthappa on MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2025

With Dhoni's IPL future unclear, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa strongly believes the 42-year-old will feature in IPL 2025 and disclosed how he was managing a niggle during this year's edition. Uthappa told Jio Cinema recently:

"I don't think we have seen the last of MS. He is not someone who takes these things lightly. He will come back roaring for sure. Even with the narrative, I have seen him bat only in the last 4 or 5 overs, there is a reason for it. He had a calf injury which they initially thought perhaps was a niggle, but it was a little more grave than that. Because of that, he had to manage himself and often has he does, in international cricket and for CSK, he figured out a way to be useful and contribute to CSK."

It was only the 3rd occasion in IPL history that the Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs.